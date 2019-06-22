WILLSBORO FIRE DISTRICT is accepting all bids for Propane and Heating Fuel Services at the Willsboro Fire Station and also the Reber Fire Station. This includes 2-1,000 propane tanks and also a 500 propane tank. All bids should be received no later than July 5, 2019 and bid opening on July 8, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. At the Willsboro Fire Station, Willsboro, New York 12996. Any other information you may call Bob Provost 518-963-7952. The Willsboro Fire District can accept all or reject any bids. Please send all bids to the Willsboro Fire District P.O. Box 786, Willsboro, New York 12996. Jean Gay District Secretary

VN-06/22/2019-1TC-221073|