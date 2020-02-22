NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF WIRELESS REALTY ADVISORS I, LLC Appl. for Auth. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 01/31/20. Office location: Essex County. LLC formed in Delaware (DE) on 08/22/19. Princ. office of LLC: 158 Main St., Ste. 2, Norfolk, MA 02056. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to c/o Corporation Service Co., 80 State St., Albany, NY 12207-2543. DE addr. of LLC: 1209 Orange St., Wilmington, DE 19801. Cert. of Form. filed with Secy. of State, Jeffrey Bullock, Townsend Bldg., 401 Federal St., #4, Dover, DE 19901. Purpose: Any lawful activity.

VN-02/22-03/28/2020-6TC-240571|