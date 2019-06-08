YTB Studios LLC filed with the SSNY on 5/20/19. Office: Clinton Co. SSNY designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 11 East 1st Street, Apt #219, New York, NY 10003. NC-06/8-07/13/2019-6TC-219812|
