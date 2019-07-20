NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, will hold a Public Hearing at the Town Hall, 22 Champlain Ave, Westport, New York, on July 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The hearing will address the application submitted by Brenda Beutel (490 Ledge Hill Rd, Tax Map No. 65.4-2-6.000) for two side yard variances and the application submitted by Matthew Legacy (89 Boyle Rd, Tax Map No. 56.4-1-11.000) for a front yard variance. At said public hearing the ZBA will hear all persons interested in the subject matter thereof.VN-07/20/2019-1TC-223460|