TICONDEROGA | Albert Fred Pelerin, Jr., 69, of Ticonderoga passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his residence, with his loving family at his side.

Born in Ticonderoga, August 25, 1950, he is the son of Jacqueline (Curtis) Pelerin, who survives him, and the late Albert F. Pelerin, Sr.

Fred was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School. He was a proud employee of International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for 48 years, retiring in 2017, and was a member of the Company’s Quarter Century Club.

He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga.

Fred was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and a die-hard Chevrolet man. He most enjoyed the love of family, being with his sons and watching his granddaughters play sports.

He was pre-deceased by his father, Albert F. Pelerin, Sr. on May 10, 2013.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Starr R. (Launderville) Pelerin; his mother, Jacqueline “Jackie” Pelerin of Ticonderoga; his two sons, Brandon A. Pelerin (Anna) of Ticonderoga and Darrin C. Pelerin (Lindsey) of Albany; two brothers, Rick Pelerin (MaryLou) of Ticonderoga and Keith Pelerin (Bonnie) of Dannemora; and two granddaughters, Sydney Pelerin and Sarah Pound. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.

Interment will take place at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga in the Spring.

Donations in Fred's memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, P.O. Box 205, Mineville, NY 12956 or The Hope Lodge of Burlington, 237 East Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com