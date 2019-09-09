CHILSON | Agnes Ilean Smith, 95, passed away on Sept. 3rd at her home in Chilson where she had been taken care of by her family for the last 6 1/2 years.

She was born on Feb. 24th, 1924 to Sylvia and Chester Rafferty. Agnes was a well-respected citizen of the community with roots deeply planted in Chilson where her forbears had settled for many generations.

Agnes was a quiet woman, caring and giving by nature, always putting others first. An only child, she spent most of her life helping others, especially her mother who passed away just before her 100th birthday, her immediate family, and also many aunts and uncles.

Always by her husband Donald's side, she worked tirelessly as a home-maker, while farming, bucking firewood, and raising horses for his harness-racing passion.

Agnes loved animals and had an innate sense about all living things. She raised, rehabilitated and fostered many animals and wildlife.

Agnes was predeceased by her husband in 2015, her mother and father, and an infant son, Kevin.

She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Anne and Fred Hunsdon Sr. and son Dwinal W. Smith and Mary Jo von Tury-Smith. Grandchildren are Todd Hunsdon, Steve (Casie) Hunsdon, Julie (Dan) Denton, and Dylan La Barge-Smith. Step-grandchildren are Fred Hunsdon Jr. and Missy Hunsdon. Great-grandchildren are Travis, Seth, Dustin Hunsdon, Jacob Denton, and cousins Cindy Gregorie, Joan Harland, Norma O’Hara, Nancy Burris, Bud Miner, Grant Fleming, Gerald Fleming, Susan Liddell, Donna Grey and Gerry Atkinson, and special friend Varonika Mika. She will be missed by family kitties, Milner, 17, always by her side, Jozsi, Woodsey & Tess the beagle.

It was an honor and privilege to have taken care of Agnes in her own home.

There will be a graveside gathering at the Chilson cemetery at another time.

Harland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and comments and remembrances can be left at www.harlandfuneralhome.com.