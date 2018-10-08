Ticonderoga | Alan G. White, 83, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Elderwood Village of Ticonderoga. Born in Ticonderoga, August 28, 1935, he was the son of the late John and Georgia (Simpson) White.Alan was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean War.He was a resident of Ticonderoga for most of his life and was employed by the Plattsburgh Air Force base for many years.He is survived by his special cousins, Kathy and Joseph Liddell of Ticonderoga, and many other cousins and their families.Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. A Funeral Service will follow on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate.Interment with Military Honors will take place on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's memory may be made to Friends Comforting Friends, 25 Steamboat Landing, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 or the Missions Committee of the First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883.