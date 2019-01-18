PORT HENRY | Alanson E. (Bud) Abbey passed away on January 14, 2019 at his home in Port Henry. He was born September 10, 1941 in Crown Point, NY, the son of Alanson T. Abbey and Sarah Decker Abbey. Bud worked for Labor Local 186 of Plattsburgh until his retirement. He was also a blacksmith farrier. He loved horses and talking about them. He spent many hours in Stewarts with his friends talking and playing Lucky 7s. His real love was his grandchildren He is predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Nancy G. Anderson Abbey; his parents, Alanson Abbey and Sarah Abbey; his mother and father-in-law, Maurice Anderson and Lula Moore Anderson; son-in-law Bruce Brassard; daughter-in-law Julie Anderson Ashline; sisters and brother-in-law Joyce Anderson, Andrew Anderson and Marjorie Anderson.He is survived by his children, Angie Abbey Clark/ Scott Stearns, Sue Ashline Brassard, Mike Ashline and Diane Ashline, Mark Ashline and Lisa; grandchildren Kyle Clark, Heather Brassard and Chris, Mathew Brassard and Katie, Landen and Kerrigan, Joshua, Nicholas and Kaylee Winters, Whitney and Dan Anderson and Eliza, Miranda and Kane Sprague and Klayton, Jessica and Joe Charron and Estell and Corinne Woods, Mallory Fanning and Taylor and Anderson, Mark and Elizabeth Ashline and Wyatt; his sisters Debbie Nadeau and Charlie, Shelly Raymond and brothers Kim and Clifford Abbey.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneral home.com.