WILLSBORO | Alberta Ruth Hathaway Curran born to Raymond Hathaway and Ethel (Strong) Hathaway on Christmas Day 1936. A Christmas angel.

Alberta married her childhood sweetheart, Richard Curran, on April 16, 1955 in Delmar, New York. They raised four daughters together in Reber, NY

.Alberta retired as bus driver for Willsboro School District. She enjoyed her many trips to ball games and school functions in all kinds of weather and always had treats for her young riders.

Having been raised on a farm, Alberta loved animals, she enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, baking, and cooking for family gatherings. Her greatest love was her family. Affectionately called Nana by her grandchildren, she was most generous with her hugs, I love yous and waves from the front porch.

Survived by her daughters- Joanne (Gib) Belzile, Kim (Ken) Godfrey, Yvonne (Ronnie) Bruno, Marilyn Strong (Allen Alterie), 9 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren.

Brothers, Vaughn (Hilda) Hathaway, Bradley (Linda) Hathaway, Sister-in-Laws, Helen (Steve) Puzier, Mary, Peggy & Ethel Hathaway, several nieces and nephews, and her Bestie Westie Duffy.

Alberta was predeceased by brothers, Raymond, Koert, Marshall, and Robert Hathaway and Dear Son-in-Law Stephen Strong.

Nana will continue to watch over us. Always a caregiver; forever now our Guardian Angel.

A Celebration of Life to honor Alberta, will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

