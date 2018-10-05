Hague | Alison Vail Craig, 88, of Hague, passed away on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Elderwood Village of Ticonderoga.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, November 2, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Maurice E. and Florence Mary (Scott) Vail.

Mrs. Craig was a graduate of St. Lawrence University, class of 1952.

She grew up in Manhasset, New York and has been a summer resident of Hague since 1950.

Alison married Bruce Craig on March 8, 1952. After their marriage, they lived in Syracuse, Auburn, Albany, and New Salem, NY; Norfolk, CT; and Glenmont, NY, prior to moving to Hague as a permanent resident.

She served on the Hague Planning Board for 12 years, was a Director of the Lake George Association and a Director and Reporter for the Hague Chronicle. She entered the field of Real Estate in 1983 and opened her office in Hague in 1987.

Mrs. Craig was a member of the Northern Lake George Yacht Club. Alison has always been concerned about protecting the quality of Lake George and has supported organizations dedicated to that endeavor.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Bruce C. Craig; her three children, Kim C. Wintje and her husband Martin, of Farmington, NH, Dean C. Craig of Hague, NY, and Cynthia V. Craig of Sebastopol, CA; one granddaughter, Kerry C. Fugett of Petaluma, CA; one sister, Barbara V. Dyer of Ashby, MA; and eight nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place during the Summer of 2019.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Double H Ranch: https://www.doublehranch.org/, Hague Fire Department: http://haguefireems.org/, Lake George Association: https://www.lakegeorgeassociation.org/ or

Fund for Lake George: https://fundforlakegeorge.org/

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com