ELIZABETHTOWN | Allen “Diney” Dickerson, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday August 9, 2019. He was born January 10, 1929 in Elizabethtown, son of the late Elmer and Florence (Delong) Dickerson.

Diney served in the US Navy. He was very active in his community served on the Town Board for ten years, Town Assessor, eight years as Town Supervisor and served on the Elizabethtown Community Hospital Board. Diney owned and operated A. Dickerson & Son Flooring in Elizabethtown and was part owner of Cosmic Cable Company. Diney was a member of the American Legion and Elizabethtown Kiwanis Club. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.

Diney is survived by his wife Ellie, two loving daughters; Debbie and Kathy. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Terry and daughter Cindy

Services will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com