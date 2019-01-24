Moriah, NY | It's with great sadness that we announce the death of our loving son and brother, Andrew "Dew" Richard Breeyear, who passed away at his home on January 22, 2019.Andrew was born on April 9, 1987 in Ticonderoga, NY. He was a graduate of Moriah Central School in 2005, and lived in Moriah his entire life. Andrew obtained a bachelor's degree in Human Services from Cazenovia College in 2011. He was employed at the BOCES campus in Mineville as a custodian. Andrew was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, fishing, and especially hunting. Dew was extremely passionate about deer and turkey hunting and loved hunting with his friends and family. Dew also loved wrestling for charities and organizations with a great group of friends, but especially his best friends, Justin Gaddor and Nate Miron. He loved his brother Tom's beagle, Annabelle, as if she was his own pet. Andrew was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Mets. Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents; Robert Tucker and Arlene Zordan, and his paternal grandparents; Richard and Patricia Breeyear. Surviving are his parents, Tom and Andreen Breeyear, his brother Tom (Sarah) Breeyear, and his two nephews, Tom-Tom and Jacob. Other survivors also include his Uncle Tim and Aunt MaryAnne Breeyear, and cousins Tim Breeyear, and Amanda (Tyler) Northup along with their daughter, Lyla, Uncle Steven Tucker, and Uncle Tony (Carol) Zordano. Andrew is also survived by many close friends whom he considered family. Services will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Port Henry. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.