HAGUE | Anita Rose Masten, 89, of Hague, and formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 19, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Lucio V. and Concetta V. (Presti) Ramagli.

Mrs. Masten was employed as an Instructional Aide at West Rocks Middle School of Norwalk, CT for over 17 years, until her retirement in 1991.

Anita and Wes vacationed in Hague every year beginning in 1950, before becoming permanent residents in 1994.

Anita was very active in the community. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church (both in Ticonderoga and Norwalk), the Hague Senior Citizens Club, the Hague Historical Society, the Carillon Garden Club, a Fort Ticonderoga Volunteer, a member of the Ticonderoga Elks Club, and a Negotiations and Grievance Co-chairperson for the Norwalk Federation of Educational Personnel.

Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Wesley E. Masten. She and Wesley were childhood sweethearts, having met in their church youth group when they were 13 years old. She is also survived by two daughters, Deborah A. Michela and her husband, Joseph of New York, and Tammy M. Andrew and her husband Keith of Pennsylvania; one brother, Richard J. Ramagli and his wife, Pamela of Connecticut; one sister, Doris S. Wright of Michigan; two grandsons, Jason P. Poland (Sara) of Vermont and Michael J. Michela (Christina) of New York; and two granddaughters, Katherine E. Sitsis (Yanni) of Nevada and Emily E. Frank (Jake Austin) of Pennsylvania; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

There are no services scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at some time in the future.

