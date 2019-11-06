MINEVILLE | Annette M. Cutting passed away on October 29th, 2019. Annette was 54 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Moriah. After high school, she enlisted in the United States Army and served for several years. She returned to Moriah, married, and raised three children. She enjoyed many of the activities offered by the Adirondacks including fishing, camping, and boating. In her younger years, she was a motorcycle enthusiast and avid snowmobiler. Annette is survived by two children, Cody and Amanda, and their families. She also leaves behind her brother Ronnie and his children Hillary and Austin, her brother Timmy and his children, Tara and Garrett, and her brother Corey, his wife Debbie, and their children, Derek, Kyle, and Colby and her devoted mother, Phyllis. She was predeceased by her daughter, Amber, and her father, Ronald Sr. A private service was held in her memory.