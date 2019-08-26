TICONDEROGA | Anthony C. Armstrong, Sr. 58, of Ticonderoga, and formerly of Crown Point, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Born in Ticonderoga, June 21, 1961, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Grace (Denno) Armstrong.

Anthony loved fishing and spending time on the mountain, building his cabin. He was a retired longtime truck driver, who loved the open road. He was always mobile on a motorcycle of sorts.

Survivors include his son, Anthony Armstrong and his wife, Katie (Woodard) Armstrong of Ticonderoga, NY; his daughter, Holly Armstrong of Fulton, NY; his step-daughter, Annie (Armstrong) Reed of Pottersville, NY; one brother, Michael Armstrong and his wife, Barbara of Crown Point, NY; three sisters, Cindy Daniels of Crown Point, NY, Kathy Dyke of Bakersville, CA, and Amy Gagnon and her husband Steve of Witherbee, NY; his best friends, Robert, Sr and Belinda Lacey of Crown Point, NY; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth and Grace Armstrong, he was also pre-deceased by his daughter, Beth Ann (Armstrong) Logan, two brothers, Kim Armstrong and Victor McLean; and one sister, Doreen Mains.

There are no public services. He will be laid to rest on the mountain at an undisclosed time for a private gathering.

Donations in Anthony’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

“Ride high my friend until we meet again. I love you Dad”