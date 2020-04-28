VERO BEACH FL / Lewis NY – Anthony J Glebus, age 76, died on Monday April 27th, 2020 at Indian River medical Center.

He was born in Ticonderoga on October 1, 1944 the son of Anthony and Florence (Trudeau) Glebus.

Tony was a hard worker throughout his life –he was a beloved school teacher at Elizabethtown Lewis Central School for many years until his retirement. He also worked summers at Frontier Town in North Hudson for many years. Tony was a real estate Broker for many years. He also served as the Supervisor for the Town of Lewis.

He was a wonderful father and a loving man to all.

In 1964 he married the love of his life Patricia (Snide) Glebus.

Tony is survived by his two sons Timothy Glebus and his Fiance Mary Fountain, Scott and his wife Stephanie (McPhail) Glebus , he also leaves a brother Gary and his wife Shelley Glebus, his Grandsons Jake and Brock Glebus and also a Nephew Geoffery Glebus.

He was predeceased by his wife Patricia and his parents.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lewis Volunteer Fire Department or to the Town of Lewis.

Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of Harland Funeral Home, 4279 Main St, Port Henry, NY.

Private funeral arrangements will be made for the family.

A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at a later date.

To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.