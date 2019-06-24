TICONDEROGA | Antonia C. “Sue” Fuller, 75, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home.

Born in Ticonderoga, March 18, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Isabella (McKeown) Diaz.

Sue lived in Ticonderoga all her life and worked at various restaurants in the area. Most recently at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, where she retired just four months ago, due to her illness.

She loved spending time with her family, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren made her the happiest.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Victor Fuller; one son, Frederick Fuller, Jr.; one grandson, Frederick Charles Fuller; her sister, Mary Jane Diaz; and her two brothers, Antonio Diaz and Thomas Diaz.

Survivors include her son, Randy (Julie) Fuller; her daughter, Flavia Fuller; her sister, Sylvia Watson; nine grandchildren, Brenda, Collin, Chris, Craig, Frank, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Paige and Thomas; nine great-grandchildren, Joseph, Mitchel, Brayton, Ava, Sierra, Nora, Liam, Isabella and Madison.

The family would like to thank Pat Ryan for taking care of Mom and for keeping a watchful eye on her.

As per Sue’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com