WESPORT | Arthur (Artie) Dodge, born June 12, 1948, died Friday, February 22, 2019, after a fall on the ice and complications from the flu virus.

Arthur attended Westport Central School and SUNY Canton. He worked for his father at the Dipak Manufacturing Company until it was destroyed by fire. He was employed for many years as a lineman at Chazy Westport Communications until his retirement.

He was a lifelong resident of Westport, who in the past served on the Westport Library Board. He had a love for the town’s history, cared for its residents, and had many friends. He helped others and asked for nothing in return.

Arthur was a craftsman who built two homes and beautiful stone walls in the village. As a young man, he was an accomplished weaver.

He had a passion for the land. He spent many hours working in the woods, caring for his land and that of others.He had a deep interest in antiques of all kinds, including antique cars, and he enjoyed regional car shows

.Arthur was predeceased by his father and mother, George and Emily Dodge, and his uncle and aunt, Charles and Helen Pattison, all from Westport

.He is survived by his longtime partner, Atea Ring, and her four children, his sister, Ann, and brother-in-law, Paul Mahoney, of Westport, and their children, Cynthia White (David), and Mark Mahoney (JoAnn), three grand-nephews and one great grand-niece.He will be greatly missed by the people of Westport, his family and friends. A memorial celebration will take place later in the Spring.

Special thanks to the Westport Emergency Squad, and the staff at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, and Albany Medical Center.

Contributions in Arthur’s memory may be made to the Westport Library Association, or the Westport Emergency Squad, Westport, NY.

“He that doth looke upon beautifull things, [cannot] have his minde not faire.” John Gerard, 1545-1612

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court street, Elizabethtown.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com