Moriah, NY | Augusta “Ginger” B. Stearns

Augusta “Ginger” B. Stearns 81, died Sunday morning December 16, 2018 at Elizabethtown hospital in Elizabethtown, NY in the loving arms of her grandson with her daughter and granddaughter by her side after a short illness.

She was born August 12, 1937 in Middlebury, VT the daughter of Kenneth H. Bannister and Augusta (Palmer) Bannister.

Ginger was a graduate of Middlebury High School.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she was also a member of the choir, she was also an associate member of the Sister’s of Mercy in Burlington.Ginger enjoyed baking, painting, calligraphy, arts and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Munson of Moriah, NY by her two beloved grandchildren Rachelle Cline of Moriah, NY and Roger Cline of Long Island, NY by her siblings, Carl Wixon of Roswell, NM, Lee Haire and wife Liz of Springfield, MA and Mary Jensen and husband Michael of Brandon VT, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents and by her husbands, Roger P. Munson who died in 1964 and C. Lynn Stearns who died in 1996, by her siblings, Ken, Dick and Doug Bannister, Barbara Spears, Beverly Devino and Debbie Lowell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday December 22, 2018 at 10 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Luke Austin as the celebrant.Burial will be at a later date in Prospect Cemetery in East Middlebury.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 326 College Street, Middlebury, VT 05753 or to the Addison County Humane Society at 236 Boardman Street Middlebury, VT 05753.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com