Barbara Ann Goodspeed passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer at the age of 57 in Gainesville, Florida. Barbara was born December 6, 1962 in Ticonderoga. NY.

She was a 1981 graduate from South Kortright Central School. After graduating she traveled to France to study the French language. Barbara independently traveled aroung Europe and later received her teaching degree from SUNY Oneonta.

Barbara was a successful business owner in the D.C. area for over 20 years.

She loved reading, gardening, baking, teaching and working with children and their families. She enjoyed traveling and had a love for all animals.

Barbara is survived by her parents Kenneth and Evelyn Goodspeed; family members, Denise Mueller (Robert), Julie Goodspeed, Lisa Goodspeed, Christine Boest (Robert), several nieces and nephews and her loving partner Mark Davis.

A celebration of life will be held on March 28, 2020 at the American Legion in Delhi, New York. The Goodspeed family resided in the Hobart, NY area for 47 years. Ken and Evelyn returned to their hometown of Witherbee in 2012.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 6, 2020 at the Church of All Saints in Mineville, New York at 10:00 am.

Fly High Barb…. You will be deeply missed. No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.

Our thoughts and prayers are always with you, your place no one can fill, in life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still.

To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.