MORIAH | Barbara E. Pliscofsky passed away quietly with her family at her side February 17, 2019.

She was born in Barre, VT on July 16, 1931 the daughter of George and Florence Carpenter. On March 20. 1948 she married Alex (Sonny) Pliscofsky.

She enjoyed reading, cooking for everyone and keeping house. She was the happiest when she could cook for someone and many were the recipients of her great dishes.

Survivors include a son, Alex and wife Denise of Fort Ann, NY; a daughter Darlene Dibkey of Ticonderoga, NY; and daughter Brenda Gonyo and husband Fran of Crown Point, NY. She is also survived by her sisters Laura Morin of Lunenburg, VT and Roberta Buley (David) of Rutland, VT; her brothers David Carpenter (Poe) of Cranston, RI, Norman Carpenter (Alice) of Jacksonville, AR, George Carpenter of Texas and Mike Carpenter of Swanton, Vt; sister-in-law Stella Mildon of Crown Point and brother-in-law Bill Pliscofsky (Beatrice) of Fort Edward, NY.

Barbara leaves 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara also had some very special friends that she was close to, Donna Cross of Mineville, NY, Terry Tatro of Port Henry, NY and Nappy and Judy Marcotte of Moriah, NY. Many thanks to all those in Crown Point who she depended on to get her mail, do the trash and kept an eye on her.

She was predeceased by her husband Alex (Sonny) Pliscofsky, her parents, her sons Bernard and Mike and her sister Cynthia.

At Barbara’s wishes there will be no services and will be buried in the Spring alongside her husband and son in South Moriah Cemetery. She lived in Moriah for many years and always considered that her home.