CROWN POINT | Barbara J. French, 74, of Crown Point passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Porter Medical Center.

On January 28th, 1945, God gifted the world with a tremendous heart and spirit. Barbara J. French was born at Ticonderoga Hospital located in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, the place she loved most in the world. From a very young age, Barbara showed her loving and loyal nature by caring for animals of all shapes and sizes as well as her family and close friends.

Barbara was also an extremely hardworking and conscientious professional. She was a graduate of the prestigious Katherine Gibbs School in New York City. Her studies well prepared her for her role as the main Administrative Professional of the Engineering Department at International Paper Company from 1965 to 2006. During her 41-year tenure, Barbara made many close and life-long friends and had many professional highlights including helping then Governor Rockefeller deliver a speech to the entire company. She was also a proud member of their Quarter Century Club.

Those close to Barbara know she deeply cherished her family and felt great joy when caring for them. She was a devoted daughter to her father and mother, the late William and Helen Burrows. She was a loving wife to her first husband, James Rice (predeceased in 1967) and to Frederic French, to whom she was married for 50 years. She was also an amazing mother to her two daughters, Lisa Lombardi and Becki Smith, “Mom #2” to her two sons-in-law, Frank Lombardi and Ray Smith, and a generous and loving grandmother to her four grandchildren Arianna Lombardi, Brielle Lombardi, Kate Smith, and Alec Smith. She also felt fortunate to be the sister-in-law of Fred Rice.

Later in life, Barbara’s tremendous spirit and strength propelled her through two courageous battles with the most aggressive form of lung cancer allowing her to live cancer-free for years and create many more memories with her family and friends including watching her eldest grand-daughters grow up, the birth and early years of her two youngest grandchildren, and a family trip to Busch Gardens.

God gifted Barbara with last days that showcased her spirit- she rallied from serious health issues to spend time sharing stories and laughter with her family, her “bestest” friend of 55 years (they “never had a fight”), and close family friends all while eating pizza and listening to music.

Barbara was also a very proud member of the First Baptist Church in Ticonderoga, NY, and was tremendously grateful to be part of their congregation.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in the Spring at the family plot of the Forest Dale Cemetery of Crown Point.

Barbara was an avid animal lover, especially of dogs. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to the North Country S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 55, 7700 U.S. Route 9N, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com