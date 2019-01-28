On January 24, 2019, Barbara Lou Catanzarita of Port Henry, NY passed away. She was surrounded by her loving family in her final weeks. Barbara was born September 12, 1931, the only daughter of Leon and Valeda Wheelock and was predeceased by her 2 brothers Thomas and Robert Wheelock. Her husband, Robert Catanzarita, predeceased her on September 22, 1992. She had 4 children, Karen (David) Sprague and children Erika and Courtney; Robert (Christine) Catanzarita and children Robert, Thomas and Julie; Michael Catanzarita (Wanda Harper) and children Roxann, Zachari and Nathan; Chris (Tom) Vanderhoof and children Joseph and Jacob. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren Adam, Carter and Greyson. She loved traveling with her friends, painting, music and taking care of her home. Early in her life she worked for International Paper and then for her dear friend, Judge Charles Garvey. Barbara was passionate about preserving the early architecture of her beloved town of Port Henry, NY. She was a member of the Historical Society and the Champlain Valley Chorale. She loved the Adirondacks, Lake Champlain, the ocean and all animals. She requested no services. The family intends to hold a celebration of her life that will be scheduled this spring. Donations can be made to the Moriah, NY Ambulance Squad, 628 Tarbell Hill, PO Box 72, Moriah, New York 12961 or North Country SPCA ,700 NYS Route 9N, Elizabethtown, NY 12932. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her home care givers and the staff at Wesley Rehabilitation in Saratoga NY. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.