PORT HENRY | Barbara Manley Miner,84, of 11 Oak Lane, Port Henry, NY passed away January 17, 2019 at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.She was born in Port Henry, NY on March 31, 1934, the daughter of Harry and Stella Clark.Barbara is survived by her sister Gladys Rock of Willsboro, NY; her sons, Raymond C. Manley of Port Henry, Louis (Deborah) Manley of Crown Point, Joseph Manley and Thomas Manley, both of Port Henry; one daughter Mary (William) Herrick of Crown Point. Barbara had fourteen grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends.Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother Harry Clark Jr., her first husband Raymond L. Manley on March 15, 1989, her second husband Charles E. Miner on November 24, 1998; also a son Ronnie Manley, a daughter Irene Manley Carr Shabello and three daughters-in-law Karen Manley, Terry Manley and Betty Manley.The family would like to thank the staff of the Elizabethtown Community Hospital for the wonderful care given to our mother the last four weeks.Calling hours will be Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 5-7 pm at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A prayer service will follow at 7:00. Burial will be in the spring.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.