WESTPORT BARBARA O. WHITE

DECEMBER 2, 1935 – SEPTEMBER 26, 2019

Following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Barbara passed quietly while at her beloved home in Westport, NY with her loving husband at her side.

Born in Norwich, CT on December 2, 1935 to Dr. George E. Outwater and Ethel Eggelston Outwater, Barbara graduated from the Norwich Free Academy continuing on to the University of Pennsylvania where she received her RN degree.

Following graduation Barbara worked at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, private psychiatric hospitals and set up medical departments at Goodwill Industries and Chilton Publishing Co. She was later employed as Store Nurse for B. Altman and Co. in St. David’s, PA where she met and married her husband of fifty years, Donald (Ken) White, Jr.

Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents and sisters, Beth Cummins and Catrina Noyes.

She leaves behind her husband Donald, daughter Kristen Santose and her partner Phil Mendola, the loves of her life grandsons Justin Floyd, Jeremy Lacey and Griffin Santose, brother Brent E. Outwater and his wife Maryann, nephew Thomas Outwater, niece Brenda Outwater Mandile and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will take place October 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Westport Federated Church in Westport, NY followed by a reception at Camp Dudley.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeast NY or a charity of your choice in Barbara’s memory.Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com