RILEY, NM | Bernard (Bernie) F Colburn died at his home on November 7th in Riley, NM with his beloved wife Judy and mother Doris by his side. His Hospice nurse, Ida Fameree was in attendance. He was born to Bernard and Doris (Pierce) Colburn of North Hudson, NY in Ticonderoga, NY on February 2nd, 1964.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Judith (Cole), his son Timothy Colburn and his wife Annie, grandson Justin Colburn, granddaughter Kiana Colburn, mother Doris Colburn and sister Gina Colburn. He was preceded in death by his father Bernard (Nig) Colburn, his paternal grandparents, Beulah and Frank Colburn and maternal grandparents Adelaide and Floyd Pierce.

He graduated from Schroon Lake Central high school in North Hudson, NY where he enjoyed playing sports and working part time at Frontier Town.

He was an avid hunter and outdoorsmen all his life, sharing his hunting skills and knowledge with friends and family. He served as President of the Property Owners Association for Santa Rita Ranches. He loved living in the high desert of Santa Rita, hosting hunts and BBQs for his friends. He was always quick to offer good advice and help to those home owners living here. He volunteered for North Hudson Fire department for many years. He worked as a carpenter apprentice and then for the Town of North Hudson highway department as a truck driver and equipment operator. Bernie worked for Servidone Construction where his interest in road construction began. He moved to the Southwest in 2000 to be near his son Timothy and grandchildren Justin and Kiana. He began working for Onyx Construction and transitioned to FNF when Onyx was sold to FNF Construction. He loved his job with FNF as a Crushing Superintendent and was a very dedicated employee and was highly thought of by his crew, peers and upper management.

There will be a gathering at Doris Colburn’s home, his mother, in North Hudson on December 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM with a celebration of his life at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Elizabethtown SPCA or the North Hudson Fire Department.