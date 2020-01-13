TICONDEROGA | Betty Jean “B.J.” Davis, 89, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Elderwood of Ticonderoga.

Born in Ticonderoga, April 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Mary E. (Hingston) Norton.

B.J. was a resident of Ticonderoga for most of her life. Through the years, she was involved as a fund raiser and supporter of many local organizations, including St. Mary’s School, B.P.W., Ticonderoga Festival Guild, Moses-Ludington Hospital, Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club, and Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce.

She worked for many years with her husband, Graham Davis, in his home maintenance business.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Graham Davis on October 2, 1993.

Survivors include her four children, Lewis R. Launderville of Ivor, Virginia, Glen R. Davis of Ithaca, NY, Starr R. Pelerin of Ticonderoga and Indie Cooper-Guzman of South River, New Jersey; one step-son-Jim Davis of Ticonderoga; and two sisters, Rosalie Nichols of Ballston Spa and Shirley Norton of Albany. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Spring at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

B.J.’s family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Elderwood at Ticonderoga - Adirondack Unit and High Peaks Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations in B.J.’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, P.O. Box 205, Mineville, NY 12956