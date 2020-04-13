Mineville, NY: Betty Lou (Hobbs) Corbo, May 30, 1926 – April 11, 2020

Betty Lou (Hobbs) Corbo, 93, passed away peacefully at Porter Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Middlebury, Vermont on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Betty Lou was born in Ticonderoga, NY, on May 30, 1926, the daughter of Stanley and Beatrice (Wyman) Hobbs. She grew up in Crown Point, NY.

On December 16, 1944, she married Bruno Corbo at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City while Bruno was on military leave during World War II. Bruno and Betty Lou lived in Mineville, NY following Bruno’s Army service.

Betty Lou loved being a Mom to her 3 children. She was a devout member of All Saints Catholic Church, (formerly SS. Peter and Paul) the Choir and the Altar and Rosary Society and volunteered in the parish food pantry. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing and crafts. She formed a parish sewing club to repair several tons of clothing to ship to an African mission organized by Catholic Sisters in Champlain, NY. Betty Lou was also a member of the Moriah Ambulance Squad Auxiliary for many years. She was happiest when she could spend time with Bruno and her children at their camp at Lincoln Pond in Elizabethtown, NY, and on 34 trips to Saint Anne de Beaupre Shrine in Quebec.

Survivors include a son, Robert Corbo, and his wife Carol of Elizabethtown, NY and two daughters: Luanne Firlik and her husband Jeff of Williston, Vermont, and Mary Lou Chestara and Steve Morse of Ghent, NY. Betty Lou leaves 8 grandchildren: Joseph Corbo, Rosanne (Dana) VanDorn, Christina (John) Whitworth, Teresa Shkvarchuk, Elizabeth (Keith) Robinson, Thomas (Naomi) Firlik, Nicholas Chestara and Melissa Chestara. 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Betty Lou was predeceased by her husband Bruno, her parents, her sister, Jane Hobbs Stanley, and her great grandson, Colin Robinson. She was also predeceased by special friends, Bob and Alice Allen of Crown Point, NY.

Betty Lou will be buried beside her husband at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Moriah Center, NY. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Donations in Betty Lou’s memory can be made to the Moriah Ambulance Squad, 628 Tarbell Hill, PO Box 72, Moriah, New York 12961

