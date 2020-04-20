TUPPER LAKE | Beverly A. “Bev” Thompson, age 83, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home in Tupper Lake, NY after a long battle against breast cancer and dementia. Due to the difficult times, the family will be having a Celebration of Life in Beverly’s memory at a later date with Pastor Dave Downey and his wife, Judy officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary-Stuart Funeral Home.

She was born on June 5, 1936, in Chateauguay, NY, the daughter of Robert and Mildred Thompson. Bev was the oldest of seven children; Jimmy Thompson, Robert Thompson, Eugene Thompson, Sue Thompson, IvanneMatucci and Dan Thompson. Robert and Mildred also took in fourteen foster children. Bev loved all of her family. Being the oldest,she helped and looked after all of them and it was important to stay in touch with all of them. She became very close to Ronald Denett, who was one of the foster children, and his wife Robin. They had always been in each other’s lives until her passing. Sheis predeceased by parents and her brother Jimmy.

In the 1940’s, the family moved to Witherbee, NY where Bev attended Mineville School and graduated top of her class. She then married her high school sweetheart. In 1954, her son Charles Jaquish was born. Charles gave her three grandchildren; Melanie Toohey, Charles Jaquish Jr., and Jamie Jaquish, and one great grandchild, Don Joseph Cyphero III. Through Melanie and Dan, she was also given four step-great grandchildren;TashinaFox, Cierra Toohey, Chace Toohey, and Cody Toohey. Each one played a part keeping Bev home and caring for her. They all were her life; “her Angels.” Anyone who knew Beverly also knows how much she loved and was devoted to them.

Bev attended college at the Harlem Valley State School of Nursing. She graduated at the top of her class with a Bachelor in Nursing in 1971. Bev returned to work at Wassaic, NY, caring for the disabled. She loved her job and the people she cared for. Throughout her life, Beverly had always been an advocate for the disabled.Beverly moved to Tupper Lake in 1976 and began working at Sunmount DDSO. After thirty-five years of mentoring new employees, she retired as a Nursing Supervisor. After retirement, Beverly married Richard Briggs and spent many happy years together until his passing in 2009.

Beverly was determined to be a strong, independent woman, which was not always easy at her age. She had a camp on the Saint Lawrence River for thirty, which quickly became her home away from home. There, she was considered “the boss,” and enjoyed swimming, fishing, boating, chasing the geese and watching the sunsets. Beverly loved cooking for others, her baby dolls, driving fast, swimming and root beer floats, and Randy Travis. Most importantly, she loved her family.

Bev’s biggest attribute was her love for her family. She loved and helped everyone with a special place in her heart for the disabled. Beverly changed the lives of so many people. She was an angel and is loved unconditionally.