TICONDEROGA | Bobby M. Steele, 83, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 14, 1936 in Union Bridge, Maryland.

Enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1956, he served on the USS Tarawa, until his discharge in 1959.

He then moved to Brant Lake and married Phyllis P. O’Connell, who was his sister, Catherine’s best friend. They were married on August 27, 1960.

Bob worked for International Paper Company as a Security Guard for 30 years, until his retirement in 2002.

He was pre-deceased in death by his mother, Annie Elizabeth; his step-father, Milton Sparks; two sisters, Brenda Greenholtz and Hazel (Greenholtz) Rebello; and one brother, Charles Greenholtz.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis (O’Connell) Steele; one daughter, Julia (Steele) Trombley and her husband, Alan of Ticonderoga, NY; three brothers, Orville Greenholtz (Muriel) of Buda, Texas, Howard Greenholtz of Warrensburg, NY, and Joseph Sparks (Barbara) of Tarboro, North Carolina; two sisters, Catherine (Greenholtz) Morehouse of Adirondack, NY, and Judith Ann (Sparks) Spaulding (Frank) of New Sharon, Maine; and several nieces and nephews.

As per his request, there will be no calling hours or graveside Service. Burial will be private at a future date.

The family wishes to thank the nurses at High Peaks Hospice for their kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, any gestures of sympathy may be made to High Peaks Hospice, P.O. Box 192, Port Henry, NY 12974 or Friends Comforting Friends, 25 Steamboat Landing, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com