WESTPORT | Brenda Mauran LaHendro, passed from this world at the University Hospital in Burlington, Vt. on October 1, 2019, with loved ones at her side, and now living eternally with her Lord in Heaven. Born in Mineville, New York the daughter of Irving W and Gladys (DeGroff) Mauran on April 5, 1944.

Brenda graduated from Westport Central School and became a Licensed Practical Nurse employed at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Horace Nye Home and did private duty care. She worked many years at Westport Central School as a Teacher’s assistant. Her love for children made this the natural career which brought her much joy.

She married the love of her life, William J. LaHendro, on June 19, 1971. The happiest moment of her life was becoming a mother to her son Brendan in 1978.

Her life ambition was to be a good daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and homemaker. She loved cooking, crocheting, laughing, camping and making special friendships there.

Family members surviving her are husband Bill, one son Brendan, and one grandson Shayne, one brother Irving H(Cheryl) Mauran, two sisters Derinda (Sam) Sherman and Sandra McQueen; seven nieces and six nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband’s parents and two brothers-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at The Westport Federated Church on Saturday October 26th 2019 at 11 am. Those wishing to express condolences to the family will begin at 10:00 at the Church.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be given in memory of Brenda to the Westport Federated Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com