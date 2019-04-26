WESTPORT | Brenda Walker, 63, of Westport passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2019 at a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia with her loving family by her side.

Brenda was born January 21, 1956 to the late William and Elene Morrison. She was a 1974 graduate of Westport Central School and attended CV-Tech earning her LPN. Brenda was a volunteer AEMT with Westport Emergency Squad for 10 years and also worked for EMT of CVPH as an AEMT.Brenda was predeceased by an infant brother as well her parents.

Brenda is survived by the love her of life and husband Franklin Walker, 2 children Kaitlin Valentin and her fiancée StevenMartin of Westport and William McCooey and his fiancée Ashlyna Gibson of Hurst, Texas. 3 stepchildren, who she loved like her own, Wayne(Ginger) Walker of Gouverneur, Deborah(Willson) Walker-Roper of Bangor Maine and Karen Walker of Hampden, Maine. 7 grandchildren Corey and Casey Valentin, McKayla and Gloria Walker, Spencer Dyer, Jaecob Gebo and Kaylee Maynard. One great-granddaughter Ava Robare and a second great-granddaughter, Nova Wetmore, is due in July. Brenda is survived also by her brother Barry Morrison and his significant other, Vicki Tyler, her very special cousin Barbara Lambert and her bestie/soul sister and copilot for “adventures” Sabrina Robare and her sons, Nicholas Robare and Zachary Wetmore. There are countless friends and family that will feel the loss of this amazing woman.

Brenda was the life of any party. Every day and anywhere, she lived her life to its fullest with a smile and laugh that wascontagious to all in her presence. She had a heart as big as Texas and would do anything for anyone. Brenda had a love for reading, crafts, and cooking which she shared with all. As much as Brenda loved her hometown of Westport, her love of Moosehead Lake, Maine cannot go unmentioned.

Brenda was a great wife, friend, sister, mother, the BEST Grammie and Great- Grammie you could ask for. She will be missed by all. Using her words; We Love You to the Moon and Back!In respect of Brenda’s wishes there will be no services only a Celebration of her life and Pot Luck at 5:00 PM, May 10th, at the Westport Hotel and Tavern. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in The Black River Cemetery.

When you are feeling down and missing Brenda play some James Taylor and find comfort in knowing she is dancing and singing along with you and of course raise a drink.

In lieu of flowers any donations can be made in her memory to the Westport Emergency Squad PO Box 375 Westport, NY 12993

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com