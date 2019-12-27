Brian C. Lee 1946-2019

CROWN POINT | Brian C. Lee, 73, of Crown Point, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

He was born in Ticonderoga on Oct. 25, 1946 to the late Charles A. Lee and Ruth M. Quinn. He graduated from Crown Point Central School and the Plattsburgh State College with a degree in history.

Brian enjoyed hiking the High Peaks, camping and golfing. He enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews grow into fine young adults.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Michael.

He is survived by his brother Steven of Crown Point and his sisters Sharon Blanchard of Crown Point and Cindy Smith and husband Charles of Chestertown.

A private burial will be held at Ironville Cemetery in the spring under the directions of Harland Funeral Home of Port Henry, NY.