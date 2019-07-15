MORIAH | Bruce Hammond Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on July 12, 2019.

Bruce was born February 8, 1934 to Harry and Anita (Smith) Hammond. In the last years of his life he received excellent care from his daughter Tina.

Bruce married Dora Blaise in 1952 and together they raised five children, Nancy (John) Wojcik, Tracy (John) Vaughan, Timothy Hammond, Tina (Mike) Hughes, and Bruce Hammond Jr. Before they knew it they had 11 grandchildren which then ballooned to 28 great-grandchildren.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents, his wife Dora, son Bruce Jr. and great-grandson Justin Combs.

Per Bruce’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the South Moriah Cemetery for Bruce Sr., Dora and Bruce Jr. at the family’s convenience.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bruce’s name to High Peaks Hospice, 12 Tom Phelps Rd, Mineville, NY 12956.

