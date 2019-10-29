SARANAC LAKE | Candice K. (Bassett) Wagner, 67, died on Oct. 22 from nine years of constant cancer complications, surrounded by her loving family.

Candy was a 1970 graduate of Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School. Studies at Marist College and Russell Sage College resulted in certification as a physical therapist, a profession she practiced for 35 years.

Growing up in E’town, Candy had a great appreciation of the Adirondacks. Thirteen recent years spent in Colorado expanded her appreciation of hiking, skiing, Jeeping and touring the Western national monuments. She became a real “Western gal.” She moved back to the Adks in 2009 for the birth of her first grandchild.

Candy was enthusiastic about new challenges in life. She excelled in knitting, quilting, gourmet cooking and tennis. A new-found interest in genealogy resulted in discovering Western relatives and a very pleasurable trip to Wyoming to meet with them. Quilting provided many gifts for family and friends.

Candy was an active volunteer for numerous causes. As a perfectionist, she spent many enjoyable hours tending her gardens. In addition to flowers, her gardens were always filled with butterflies and bees. In Colorado, her gardening interests resulted in developing a Spanish edition of garden care for Habitat for Humanity.

Candy gave much of herself, asking little in return. Her humor, laughter and sense of joy were contagious. She brought out the best in others.

Candy is survived by her husband, John Wagner, her son Leif Rozen, wife Allison, grandchildren Rachel (10), Luke (4) and Felicity (2), and her brothers and their wives, Rick and Kathy Bassett and Skip and Nancy Bassett, and their families.

Arrangements are in the care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home in Saranac Lake. Per Candy’s request, there are to be no calling hours or services. Donations in her memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice in the care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home, 20 Church Street, Saranac Lake, N.Y. 12983. Family and friends can also sign the online guestbook at fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com.