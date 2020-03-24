Carlton “Cappy” Griffin - July 18, 1943 – March 18, 2020

WARRENSBURG | Carlton “Cappy” Griffin, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place in Baldwinsville, New York. Born July 18, 1943 in Warrensburg, he was the son of the late Paul and Irene (Bennett) Griffin. He was miraculously given a second chance at life after a stroke in March 2012 and was able to enjoy eight more precious years of life with his family.

Cappy married Cecile M. Whitaker on May 24, 1965 and they shared 52 wonderful years together. She predeceased him in death and now they are happily together again. His parents; two brothers, Richard and Duane Griffin; and sister, Caroline (Griffin) Langworthy also predeceased him. He is survived by his brother, Robert Griffin, two daughters, Deborah Champagne (David) of Cicero, NY and Kimberly Sanborn (Jeffrey), special niece Ellen Robertson (Maryanne) and grandchildren, Christina Walton (Dan), Kayla Sharshon (Mike), Carla Champagne, Kate Sanborn, Nathaniel Sanborn, and Dustin Robertson. He had countless other special family members that were near and dear to his heart.

Cappy graduated from Warrensburg Central School and was a longtime resident of the area. Cecile and Cappy raised their family in Warrensburg, NY where he was a mainstay at Curtis Lumber Company, managing the Warrensburg store for years and then become a Regional Manager. Cappy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. He was best known for his compassion, his remarkable sense of humor, a witty auctioneer, and the “Griffin” family spaghetti sauce.

A service to celebrate the lives of Cappy and Cecile will be held in early summer this year in Warrensburg. Leave condolences for the family at mathewsonforani.com