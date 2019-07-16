HAGUE | Carol Marie (Baccaglione) Stormer left her family here on earth to join her family in heaven on July 13, 2019.

Carol was most proud of having been born in Brooklyn, New York on October 5, 1938 to Alexander and Theresa Baccaglione.

Always a hard working woman, Carol worked for Prentice Hall, and as a manager for Shop-Rite. When Carol left New Jersey and moved with her family to Hague, New York she worked at The Beachside (The Cave) Restaurant, running the kitchen at the Hearth Restaurant and at the Silver Bay YMCA for many years.

Carol was predeceased by her husband, Richard Stormer, son Michael (Heidi) Stormer and her brother-in-law Stan Skorupa.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Valerie) Stormer, her daughter Joanne (Ernie) Trudeau, her grandchildren Richard (RaShee Hurlburt) Stormer, Kyle Stormer, Natalia (Chris) Moon and Braden Stormer as well as seven great-grandchildren. Carol is also survived by her twin sisters, Debbie (Peter) Daniele and Judy Skorupa, brother Peter Barrie, Chomper and Little Foot (her furry family).

Shortly after Michael’s death, Carol met and “adopted” her “favorite son”, Peter Borho. Pete and his family, Jordie (BeBe Sharrow), A.J. and Nick were there to help Carol through a difficult time and always held a special spot in her heart.

Carol loved to read, cook and spend time with her family. Chatting with her always made the day brighter. The look on her face when you brought her a mango-pineapple smoothie or “treat” made your day as well as much as your being there made hers.

A special thank you to Dr. Chapman and all of the staff at Elderwood Nursing Home, especially Mersadie Mascarenas.

Please join Carol’s family for a celebration of her life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hague Volunteer Fire Department.

Donations in Carol’s memory may be made to Hague Volunteer Fire Department Inc or Westport SPCA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com