TICONDEROGA | Carolyn Marie Malaney, age 95, passed away on February 3, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Born on August 13, 1924 in Ticonderoga, NY, she was the daughter of the late Elsie Marie (Sweet) and Francis Hopkins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas W. Malaney, daughter, Ann Elizabeth Pigeon, sisters Barbara Francisco and Jean Hopkins, and sons-in-law, Thomas Rainone and Michael Andersen.

She is survived by her children, Patty and Frank Price, Tommy Malaney and Betsy Baxter, Colleen Rainone and Mike Dempsey, Carolyn Andersen, Bill and Sally Malaney, Tim and Frances Malaney, and daughter-in-law, Deb Malaney; her two sisters, Helen Johnson and Frances Arthur; her grandchildren, Brian and Scott Price, Erica Harrington, Aidan Yates, Thomas Malaney, Rebecca Gallagher, Matt Audet, Jarad and Joel Andersen, Jayna McLoughlin, Luke and Logan Malaney, Claire Pichot, Kaleigh Malaney, Randy, Shawn and Teddy Pigeon, Jesse and Patrick Malaney, Mark Iverson, John Tilelli; thirty great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.

Carolyn graduated from Ticonderoga High School, Class of 1941. She attended Mildred Elley Secretarial School in Albany, then returned home where she began her career with the Wickes law firm, following Judge Wickes into the State Court System, where she retired as the Clerk of the Family Court in Essex County.

Carolyn was an accomplished athlete, participating in many sports – basketball, bowling, skiing and her favorite, golf. She led the Black Watch Ski Club for many years, was a member of the Women’s Town Basketball team in the mid 1940’s, and an avid golfer, whose proudest accomplishments were winning the Club Championship and making a hole in one.

Carolyn was an air spotter for the government during W.W.II, of which she was very proud. She was a gifted singer who shared her voice with St. Mary’s Catholic Church as a Director and member of the choir for many years.

Carolyn was loved by her family and all who knew her. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile and her friendly nature.

Relatives and friends may call Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice, or to one of Carolyn’s favorites – St. Mary’s School of Ticonderoga, Ticonderoga Alumni Association, Friends Comforting Friends, or the Ticonderoga Golf Corporation.

