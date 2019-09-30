TICONDEROGA | Catherine “Kay” Ellen Arthur Morette, age 77, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on September 17, 1942 in Ticonderoga, NY to the late C. Paul Arthur and Lorraine M. Lester Arthur.

Kay is survived by her loving and doting husband of 55 years, John E. Morette.

Prior to her passing Kay and John loved to vacation with family in the Adirondacks, travel with dear friends, their daily card games (which Kay always won), going out on the “boat”, and visiting their grandchildren, Brittany, Tara, Andee, and Michael. Kay was a talented licensed cosmetologist in Troy, NY for many years prior to devoting herself to raising her children, Virginia Morette and John A. Morette. In her children’s own words, “their Mom gave them the most perfect childhood a person could ask for”.

Upon her sister Jean’s passing, Kay, was given the privilege by Jean to stand in her place to love and care for Jean’s daughters, Karen Jones Viets and Deborah Jones Bowler as her own. Following many years of raising her family, Kay, returned to work in human resources prior to her retirement.

Kay will be deeply missed and survived by her husband, John E. Morette, of Melbourne, FL; her children Virginia Morette and John A. Morette; her beloved grandchildren Brittany, Tara, Andee and Michael; her brother, John P. Arthur, his wife Patricia Johnson Arthur, and many family members. Pre-deceased by her brothers; Thomas J. Arthur, Paul E. Arthur, and sisters, Lorraine A. Arthur McDonald and Jean L. Arthur Jones.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of the Sacred Heart Cemetery of Crown Point.

