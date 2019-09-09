Catherine F. Moynihan, 91, of Sarasota, Florida , passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at The Springs at Lake Pointe Woods, Sarasota, Florida.

She was born on April 24, 1928, the oldest of 11 children, to Frances (Brooks) and William Dumar. Catherine was married 59 years to Frank Moynihan.

Catherine worked many years as the manager of Frontier Town restaurant and then as an assistant at the Mountain Lake Services in Port Henry, N.Y. Catherine had an avid interest in history and spent her last working years at the Crown Point Museum as a visitor guide.

Catherine was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who cared for her family deeply.

She is survived by her daughters , Kathleen Gallo of Sarasota, Fl., Maureen and her husband James Lahtinen of Pittsford, N.Y., Karen and her husband David Snow of Laconia N.H., six grandchildren, Steven Gadway, Eric Gadway, Jessica Martin, Jennifer Tucker, Nicole Dickson, Ashley Snow, and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Frank (2008), infant twin brother and sister, brothers (William Dumar and Thomas Dumar, and sisters (Margaret Kolodzey and Ann Welch).

There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Port Henry, N.Y. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.