MINERVA | Charles C. Arnold, 73, of 14th Road, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Elderwood at North Creek, reuniting with his beloved wife of 50 years, Rita Arnold, following a brief illness.

Born February 27, 1947 in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late Conroy and Elma (West) Arnold.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and retired from the Town of Minerva Highway Department following 32 years of faithful service.

Besides spending time with his family, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and laughing with friends and family.

Besides his parents and wife, Rita, he is predeceased by a sister, Joyce Killon and her husband, Kerry; a brother, Randy Arnold, and son-in-law, Chuck Warrington.

He is survived by a daughter, Sherry Warrington; son, Larry Arnold and his wife, Kathleen; grandchildren, Michael Warrington, Theresa Badgley (Joshua Gezzi), Thomas Badgley (Molly), and Trevor Badgley (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Oakley, Piper, Sawyer, and Huxley Badgley; brothers, Ed Arnold and his wife, Gerri and Vernon Arnold and his wife, Michelle; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Charles’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Elderwood at North Creek for the care and support shown to us and dad during this difficult time.

