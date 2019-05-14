Charles Patrick Arthur Voorheesville (Albany County) - Charles Patrick Arthur died Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home. Born on 12/1/1935 in Ticonderoga, NY to Alice Mary McGrath and Richard Francis Arthur, “Pat” was the oldest of six children.

Pat graduated from Ticonderoga HS in 1953, where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball, instilling a lifelong love of sports. He worked for International Paper for 1 year and, served in the Army at Fort Ord, CA and the 9th Infantry Division in Germany. Upon return, he was accepted into Cornell University, where he earned his BS from the ILR School in 1961.

Pat married his high school sweetheart, Frances Ann Hopkins, in September 1957, and they set off from Ticonderoga to Cornell as a married couple. Together, Pat and Fran raised seven children and enjoyed 61 ½ years together with the last 40 spent in Voorheesville where he has been a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.

In 1991, Pat retired from the Research Foundation of SUNY and enjoyed his lifelong hobby of collecting and trading stamps. Pat was also an avid gardener, storyteller, and listener of old time radio and his beloved Boston Red Sox. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh—especially his doctors and nurses. Pat is former member of the New Scotland Kiwanis and Lions Club International.

Pat is predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Richard. Pat is survived by his wife, Fran; his children Joseph, Mary, Patricia (Tony) Sisti, Richard (Lynn), Douglas, Margaret (Dave) Caldwell, and Susan (Fred) Gorman; exchange student and “adopted” daughter Alejandra Hernandez (Jeff) Stein; his grandchildren Maia, Samuel, Michael, Alena, Patrick, Timothy, Kelly, Katherine, and Rebecca; his sisters Maryanne (Clarence) Schaeffer, Jane (Dick) Banker, Shirley (Jerry) teRiele, and Virginia Arthur (Tom Haluska); his sisters-in-law Betty Arthur, Carolyn Malaney, Jean Hopkins, and Helen Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church on 32 Mountainview St. in Voorheesville on May 17 from 9:30-11 AM, a memorial mass at 11 AM, and followed by a reception. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association P.O. Box 2025 Milford, NH 03055-2025, or St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Voorheesville. An endowed scholarship in his name is being established at Metropolitan State University Foundation in MN; memorial contributions can be made to 700 East Seventh Street, Saint Paul, MN 55106-5000, noting the Charles Patrick Arthur Endowment.

