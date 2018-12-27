Charles William LaMotte, age 71, died at Candler Hospital on Oct. 28, 2018, after a courageous battle with lung disease and finally cancer. A Vietnam Veteran, he loved his God and Country - and especially his family and friends.Charlie was born in Mineville, N.Y., on Sept. 29, 1947, and preceded in death by his parents, Orin and Helen (Fish) LaMotte, his stepmother, Phyllis (Boyle) LaMotte, four brothers, Robert (Bobby) LaMotte, Daniel LaMotte, Orin (Delbert) LaMotte, Harry Ryan and sister, Judith (LaMotte) Spiller. A good man with a loving heart, Charlie is survived by his wife of over 34 years, Brenda LaMotte, two daughters, Shayla(Tom) Donnelly and Wendy(Eric) Gay and two sons, Thomas Christopher Garrett and Chad(Kim Marie) LaMotte, five grandchildren; seven sisters, Cathy(Allen) King, Patsy(Bob) Ryder, Barbara(Bob) Smith, Nancy(Tim) Brown, Donna(Brandi) LaMotte, Paula(Bruce) Anson, Sue(Ryan) Baker; and two brothers, Eddie(Char) LaMotte and Mike Ryan and extended family members, Deborah and Richard Oenniman, Sharon and Dennis Hawkes, Donna and Alan Katz, and Michael and Mindy Crandall. Beloved by his 57 nieces and nephews. Charlie will always be remembered for being an avid fly fisherman and a stalwart fan of the NY Yankees and Giants. It was Charlie's wish that in lieu of services there will be a Celebration of Life with his family and friends at a later date. Adios.