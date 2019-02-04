TICONDEROGA | Christina Alena Smith, 88, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Putnam Station, July 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Carrie (Crocker) Smith.

Mrs. Smith was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Christina was a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness for nearly 50 years. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling, crocheting and most especially spending time with her family, who adored her and still feel her strength and presence.

Christina was pre-deceased by her grandson, Kristopher Chapleau in Afghanistan, while serving in the U.S. Army. She was also pre-deceased by her brother, LeRoy Smith, and her sister, Joyce A. Schryer. Joyce passed away on the same day as Christina.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Howard S. Smith; and her eight children, Bonnie Chapleau of Lexington, Kentucky, Howard “Dick” Smith and his wife, Sue of Rockton, Illinois, Pamela Loyd of Vilonia, Arkansas, Julie Evans and her husband, Garth of Clinton, New York, Steven Smith and his wife, Pamela of Ticonderoga, New York, Bruce Smith of Vilonia, Arkansas, Brian Smith and his wife, Sharon of Ticonderoga, New York, and Donald Smith and his wife, Angie of Ticonderoga, New York. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Private Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Donations in Mrs. Smith’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.