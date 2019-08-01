Clada Lee Ward Arsenault

Westport | Clada Lee Ward Arsenault, 97 of Westport, NY passed away July 5, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family.

She was born May 4, 1922 to Ella Mae Sharlette and Edward Ward in Lake Placid, NY where she spent her formative years, was educated, and met and married the love of her life, Philip Leo Arsenault, August 4, 1941. The couple eventually settled in Elizabethtown, NY where they reared their five children, Philip, James, Joel, John and Linda Arsenault.

Phil and Clada had the foresight to invest in real estate through the years to augment their family’s resources. They developed rental properties in Lake Placid, Elizabethtown and Westport, NY. Their vision and work together was a shared vocation until Phil passed on suddenly March 17, 1983 leaving Clada to assume full responsibility for Phil’s advertising business as well as continuing to develop and manage their properties.

Clada, took on any and all projects with determination and a keen intelligence, including successfully completing redevelopment of a three-story house into a five-unit apartment building. Never one to shy from a project, she made certain each effort was carried out to her high standards. Only a few days before her passing, she asked to take a drive from her home to inspect a new roof. Upon seeing it, she gave instructions as to what still needed to be done.

Above all, Clada was a true matriarch who cherished family. She inspired in them certain moral codes: be the best you can be in anything you attempt. In all cases, come away from each situation leaving it better than you found it. She instilled positive self-worth in her children, teaching them to follow the Golden Rule. She had a deep appreciation for the natural world and continued throughout her years to be a life-long learner.

An independent woman, Clada Lee Ward Arsenault was the North Star for her family. The legacy of her strength and character was and will continue to be a guide to each of them. Her sticky buns were legendary as was her ability to keep her children in line. Whenever any of her family left the house they were given these words, “God bless, be careful and I love you.” She truly meant each and every word.

She is survived by son Philip (Marilyn,) daughter-in-law Norma Arsenault, sons Joel (Lorraine,) John (Kum,) daughter Linda Arsenault and dear friend Darlene Tyus. She leaves eleven grandchildren, Randy (Lori) Arsenault, Nancy (Lee) Arsenault, Jody (Jeff) Henning, Michelle (Matt) Arsenault-Balcum, Jonathan Arsenault, C. Elise (Bobby) Arsenault, Ariana Arsenault, Burton (Janel) Noyes, Robyn Noyes, Nathaniel (Haley) Arsenault and Alexandre (Britttnee) Arsenault, twenty-five great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and her beloved Lab, Molly.

Clada was predeceased by her husband Philip, son James Arsenault, granddaughter Jill Arsenault-Ladieu, grandson Todd Arsenault, brother George Ward and sister Hazel Haig.

