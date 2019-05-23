Claire Cucci, Ticonderoga native and beloved wife of E. John Cucci of Croton-on Hudson, N.Y., died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles on May 17, 2019. She was 81 years old.

Mrs. Cucci, born Claire McCarthy, was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School and Adirondack Community College. Before her marriage in October, 1962, she graduated from the John Robert Powers School in Albany, N.Y. and attended Russell Sage College in Troy, NY. She later worked in the editorial offices of the Albany Times Union newspaper.

She and her husband met in 1961 in Glens Falls, NY where they both worked at the Glens Falls Insurance Company in the Public Relations Department. While there, Claire was responsible for proofing and editing the company’s various magazines, sales bulletins and press releases. In 1968 Claire and her husband moved to Chicago to pursue a new job opportunity. While living in the Chicago suburbs she took part-time courses at Northwestern University where she planned to pursue a degree in World Literature. She was an avid reader and writer whose particular favorites were Thomas Wolfe, Thomas Mann, Marcel Proust and her favorite mystery writer, Agatha Christie.

When her husband was promoted and transferred to New York City they moved to the suburb of Croton-on-Hudson where Claire became publicity director for the Welcome Wagon organization and wrote and published their newsletters and publicity releases. Additionally, she served as a paid part time assistant to the chief librarian of the Croton Free Library. She also worked as a Class Mother at the Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School. Along with other mothers she helped inaugurate and support their innovative open classroom program which became a model for other districts.

Claire was active in many Croton book clubs one of which was the Dante Club whose members read and studied his Divine Comedy in English and Italian.

She and her husband celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in Croton before moving to Los Angeles in 2018 to be nearer to their children and grandchildren.

Her husband John remembered Claire as “the best of wives and best of women. She ran the household, worked part-time while raising two sons, helped out in the community and the school system. She sacrificed her own career to help support her family. Many times, she used her writing skills to help me in my job. She never missed the boys Little League or soccer games or their school events and gave them beautiful birthday parties. Later in life when she was struck by debilitating illness, she never complained and cheered us all up with her irrepressible sense of humor and love of life. She never would forgive me if I did not mention she was a great Frank Sinatra fan and had all of his studio and live recordings. Claire also loved jazz especially Mel Torme and Erroll Garner. She was a one-of-a-kind and we were lucky to have her as long as we did.”

Claire is survived by her husband John, a retired insurance executive; her sister Joan Hier of Ticonderoga; and two sons, John T Cucci and his wife Claudette Cucci, and Timothy Cucci all in Los Angeles. Her son John’s post production company has been nominated for many sound-editing Motion Picture Academy Awards and won several of them. Her other son Timothy works with the talent agency International Creative Management (ICM) which represents many of Hollywood’s top talents. Her two grandsons, Jack and Joe live in Los Angeles. Jack at age 19 already has screen credits for many major motion pictures as a Sound Engineer. His fifteen-year-old brother Joe plans to enter the movie industry after graduation. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews in New York state and Massachusetts. She loved them all most dearly.

Relatives and friends may call Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

