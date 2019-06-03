Colby Lawrence Fahey entered into eternal rest on May 31, 2019, after a long brave battle with cancer.

Colby was born in St. Stephen, N.B., Canada on February 8, 1942, the son of Joseph Colby and Eloise Fahey.

Colby was salutatorian of his high school class in Princeton, Maine and continued his education at the University of Maine, Orono, graduating in May 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.

Upon graduation he moved to Ticonderoga, NY and began a 39 career with International Paper Company. He retired as Manager of Maintenance for the paper mill and went to work part-time as an engineering consultant for Rist Frost Engineering in Glens Falls for a further nine years.

Colby was a member of the Quarter Century Club, and looked forward every day to coffee with many friends where the problems of the world were often settled.

He met the love of his life, Susan Morrison in 1966 and they married in 1967. Together they had one cherished son, Will. They spent many summers returning to Maine to fish on the St. Croix River.

Colby was an excellent woodworker. He restored their home on Streetroad and a cottage on Lake Champlain in Crown Point, building Adirondack style furniture for the camp.

He also built a cedar strip canoe and restored a 19 foot “Grand Laker” canoe he got from his friend David Cox in Maine.

Colby is survived by his loving wife Susan, his son William (Christine) and two grandsons, Andrew and Nathaniel. Also surviving are his sister Natalie Deschene; brother-in-law and his wife, William and Susan Morrison; and by many nieces and nephews. A special friend, Dana Dolloff also survives him as do the many friends he made during his 54 years in Ticonderoga.

A Celebration of his life will take place at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8th. The Reverend Scott Tyler will officiate. Interment will take place immediately after the service at the family plot in Valley View Cemetery. There will be no calling hours at Colby’s request.

The family would like to thank Dr. Chris Holmes, Oncologist and Director of the UVM Cancer Clinic, Dr. Glen Chapman for his care and concern, and especially JoAnn Nielson, RN, who was with us on Colby’s cancer journey from 2009 until his passing. Without her support his journey would have been much more difficult.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ticonderoga Volunteer Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 265, Ticonderoga, NY 12883, the First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883 or The Hope Lodge, 237 East Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com