“Parting is such sweet sorrow” -Shakespeare

PUTNAM STATION - Colleen Elizabeth Grimes Dayton of Putnam Station, NY passed away February 28th, 2019.

She was born in Ticonderoga, NY on January 7, 1938 to Mary Emma Dunn Grimes and Frank Edward Grimes.

She received a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh in Education and was an active member of the University’s Drama Department where she was the lead actor in many performances. It was there that she met and later married her husband of 50 years, James W. Dayton, who was in Plattsburgh serving in the Air Force. She was a champion of equal rights for Women and bravely challenged typical gender roles in her marriage and career. She was a primary school teacher for many years at the Mary Hogan School in Middlebury, VT where she was one of the first Teachers to insist on being addressed as Ms. Dayton, rather than Mrs. As an educator, she did her best to open the minds and hearts of her Students to those that are different. She was extremely passionate about Native American Studies and teaching the next generation to respect “Mother Earth” and all its animals. While teaching she remained active in the Dramatic Arts by directing, acting and doing stage make up for Community Theater groups throughout Vermont and later in Southern New Hampshire. Her artistic talents also included designing and making elaborate wedding cakes for family and friends.

She is survived by her Son, James John “Jamie” Dayton (M’Lissa Weisz Dayton) of Panton, VT and her Daughter, Lovena Lynne Dayton of Rye, NY as well as her Grandchildren, Christopher Dayton of Perth, Australia, Janessa Wahl of Spokane, WA, Jay Boswell of Bradenton, FL and Jeremy Boswell of Spokane, WA.

An outdoor ceremony to celebrate her life will be held on her land in Ticonderoga, NY over the Summer.

Donations in her honor may be given to the Six Nations Indian Museum in Onchiota, NY and the Humane Society of the United States.