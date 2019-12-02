INDIANAPOLIS, IND. | Cynthia A. Kortepeter was born in Binghamton, New York, to Frederick and Edna (Decker) King. She died on November 25, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the age of 82.

Cynthia attended school in St. Joseph, Michigan, and two years at the University of Michigan Art School. She was married to Carl Max Kortepeter, and they were blessed with six children: Karl, Paul, Mark, Erica, Adam, and Serena.

Cynthia had many interests: oil painting, hiking in the Adirondack Mountains, and traveling the world. She lived for several years in Europe and the Middle East and especially enjoyed the city of Istanbul, Turkey, where she would stroll with her children along the Bosphorus. She loved to create Turkish meals for her family and relished international cuisine. She also loved to visit art museums.

Cynthia was a longtime and dedicated member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ausable Forks, New York. She worked for a time as a school bus driver in New Jersey and delighted in advising friends and family about health and wellness.

She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Max Kortepeter; her six children and their spouses: Karl (Jackie) Kortepeter, Paul (Jennifer) Kortepeter, Mark (Cindy) Kortepeter, Erica (Andy) Ragan, Adam (Jasmine) Kortepeter and Serena (Mark) Baskin; and her loving brother, Philip (Jane) King. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, as well as her “adopted son,” Mustafa Demirkaya.

Visitation for Cynthia was at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, at Leppert Mortuary–Nora Chapel and conclude at the time of the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be later this month at Elizabethtown Cemetery in Essex County, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in her name are suggested to the following charities supporting children: Covenant House, World Vision, and The Oaks Academy. Online condolences may be made at leppertmortuary.com.