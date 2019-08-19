WESTPORT | Dan Joseph Fields, 60 of Westport, New York, passed away August 13 at his home.

He was born September 6, 1958 in Plattsburgh, New York to Raymond and Dorothy (Bigelow) Fields. He spent his early years in Rochester, Connecticut, and Witherbee before settling in Westport with his family in 1967.

Dan attended Westport Central School, then worked at NYCO in Willsboro, New York. After the birth of his daughter, Dan settled his family into the house he would call his home for the rest of his life. Upon leaving NYCO, he worked as a horseman and farrier for standardbreds locally, at fairs, and Saratoga until an accident limited his ability to carry on as a blacksmith. Posing as a Mexican bandit at Frontier Town then became an exciting new venture for him.

Dan enjoyed his dogs, rooster, side-by-side, and time spent with his family and friends at home and at Lincoln pond. Playing board games and cards with his granddaughter was one of his greatest joys. Garden tomato skirmishes with his nieces and nephews made him their “go-to” uncle for fun.

Taking time off from his unofficial duties as “Mayor of Meigsville”, Dan was always up for a visit, advice, and friendly get togethers. His presence and humor will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his mother Dorothy (Bigelow) Fields, daughter Jennifer (Nate) King, brother Richard (Dawn) Fields, grandchildren Raegan and Dalton King, uncles Gordon (Linda) Bigelow and Roger (Bonnie) Bigelow, nephew and great nephew Christopher and Riley Fields, nieces Covey (Josh) Wolin and Jessica (Michael) Howard, Great Uncles Carl (Joyce) Okusky and Tookie Okusky, Great aunt Josephine Yelle, special friend Maryann McAuliffe, co-grandparent Vicki Frasier, and many cousins.

Dan was predeceased by his father Raymond Fields, Uncle Wallace and Aunt Gean Fields, and Aunt Janice Coburn.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Harland Funeral Home, 4279 Main St., Port Henry, New York. To offer an online condolence or share a photo or memory of Dan Fields, please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com .